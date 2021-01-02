Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.33.

SGMS opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 2,499,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $69,999,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 1,318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 394,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

