Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Casa Systems by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $6.17 on Friday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $515.34 million, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. Research analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

