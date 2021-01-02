Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $77,000 Position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Shares of SMED opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $155.79 million, a PE ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMED. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 928,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.