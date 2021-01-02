Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 73,643 Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,643 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 175.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 39.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 49.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIO opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.05. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBIO shares. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

