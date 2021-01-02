Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

APDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of APDN opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

