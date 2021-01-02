Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRNY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $945.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $26,100.00. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.