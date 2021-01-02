Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.00 million, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.67 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.49%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

