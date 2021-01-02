Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $77,000 in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at $4,589,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at $1,500,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 138,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 16.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 388,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 55,339 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

SMED stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $155.79 million, a P/E ratio of 72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

SMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.