Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $138,000 in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,540,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 99,227 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.79. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

