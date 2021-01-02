Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $121,000 Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 82.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,765 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 104.6% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 48,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,126,000 after buying an additional 1,240,006 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBS opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.92. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $825.90 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

SBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

