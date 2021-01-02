Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSAC. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,717,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,483,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.