Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.