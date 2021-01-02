SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.33.
SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Redburn Partners cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.
SAP stock opened at $130.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average is $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
