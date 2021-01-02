SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.33.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Redburn Partners cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at $130.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average is $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.