Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (SJL.V) (CVE:SJL) Trading Up 25%

Shares of Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (SJL.V) (CVE:SJL) were up 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 382,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 175,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of C$4.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (SJL.V) (CVE:SJL)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds 100% interest in the Walker mine property, Clot property, Bell property, Buckingham/Kendall property, and Lochaber/Montpellier property which explores for graphite deposits in Quebec.

