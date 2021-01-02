SafeCapital Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $79,725.10 and approximately $1.29 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00276699 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00026244 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 791.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000299 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 68.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.