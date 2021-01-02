SafeCapital (SCAP) Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $77,987.20 and approximately $1.21 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00276138 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001299 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

