RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) (TSE:RTG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) (TSE:RTG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.21. RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16.

Get RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) alerts:

In other RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) news, insider Richard Charles Hains acquired 532,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$102,426.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,107,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,335,746.50.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal projects include the Mabilo and Bunawan properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.