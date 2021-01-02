Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Neutral Rating for Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their neutral rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HCXLF. HSBC downgraded Hiscox from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, November 30th. Investec downgraded Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Hiscox stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

