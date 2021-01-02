Rotharium Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Rotharium token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and STEX. Over the last week, Rotharium has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Rotharium has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $117,003.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00029959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00119364 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00167108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.47 or 0.00512089 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00270754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018525 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Rotharium Token Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io

Rotharium Token Trading

Rotharium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

