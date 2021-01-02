ROOBEE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $133,406.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $133,406.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00296272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $583.71 or 0.01987027 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,135,294,997 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

