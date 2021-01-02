Rodger Offenbach Sells 7,185 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Rodger Offenbach sold 7,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $64,233.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,255.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rodger Offenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Rodger Offenbach sold 1,315 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $11,887.60.

NASDAQ:HNNA opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $62.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.02. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $11.15.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hennessy Advisors stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.42% of Hennessy Advisors worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

