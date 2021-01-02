Robert Perelman Sells 1,572 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) insider Robert Perelman sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Perelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $234,280.00.

NYSE LADR opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.32. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 45.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

