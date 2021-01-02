Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on RAD. BidaskClub lowered Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 5.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

RAD stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. 2,482,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,377. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

