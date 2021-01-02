Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Capitalization of $18.99 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $18.99 million and $526,015.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

