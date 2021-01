Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Trading Down 3.4%

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and last traded at GBX 2,105 ($27.50). 4,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,180 ($28.48).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,951.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,846.32. The firm has a market cap of £158.72 million and a PE ratio of 12.13.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:RIII)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

