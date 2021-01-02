ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 1,231,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 834,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $32.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.42.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 282.04% and a negative return on equity of 109.54%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Equities analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

