Reviewing Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Endeavour Silver and MAG Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 5 2 0 2.29 MAG Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus price target of $4.84, indicating a potential downside of 3.94%. MAG Silver has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.97%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than MAG Silver.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endeavour Silver and MAG Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $121.72 million 6.52 -$48.07 million ($0.33) -15.27 MAG Silver N/A N/A -$4.43 million ($0.05) -410.40

MAG Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavour Silver. MAG Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of MAG Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and MAG Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver -32.64% -22.17% -16.61% MAG Silver N/A -7.53% -7.26%

Risk & Volatility

Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAG Silver has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MAG Silver beats Endeavour Silver on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato. It also has interests in the El Compas mine in Zacatecas; and exploration and development projects comprising the Terronera property in Jalisco the Parral properties in Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico, as well as in the Aida silver, the Paloma gold, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum-gold projects located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

