Reviewing CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) & HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSE:HMG)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) and HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSE:HMG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CyrusOne has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMG/Courtland Properties has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CyrusOne and HMG/Courtland Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne -2.91% 1.23% 0.47% HMG/Courtland Properties -738.72% -2.83% -1.92%

Dividends

CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. HMG/Courtland Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. CyrusOne pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CyrusOne has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CyrusOne and HMG/Courtland Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne $981.30 million 8.98 $41.40 million $3.63 20.15 HMG/Courtland Properties $80,000.00 132.92 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

CyrusOne has higher revenue and earnings than HMG/Courtland Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CyrusOne and HMG/Courtland Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne 0 6 11 0 2.65 HMG/Courtland Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

CyrusOne currently has a consensus target price of $82.44, indicating a potential upside of 12.70%. Given CyrusOne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CyrusOne is more favorable than HMG/Courtland Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of CyrusOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of HMG/Courtland Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of CyrusOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of HMG/Courtland Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CyrusOne beats HMG/Courtland Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies. A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and support achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

About HMG/Courtland Properties

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

