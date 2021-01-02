Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.49) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGTX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $48.03 on Thursday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,444,443 shares in the company, valued at $43,999,974. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

