Request Hits One Day Trading Volume of $779,326.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, CoinPlace, Mercatox and KuCoin. In the last week, Request has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $25.16 million and approximately $779,326.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00038731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00281276 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00027907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.72 or 0.01947544 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, WazirX, Ethfinex, GOPAX, DDEX, Koinex, COSS, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, CoinPlace, Mercatox, Bitbns, Huobi Global, KuCoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Bancor Network, IDEX and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

