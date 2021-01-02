Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Repro Med Systems worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $264.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.00 and a beta of 0.16. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repro Med Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman R John Fletcher purchased 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $94,312.96. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 53,552 shares of company stock valued at $263,923. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.