Refereum (RFR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.50 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Refereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $19.89 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00276069 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015727 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00026089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.08 or 0.01951148 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

