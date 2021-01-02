Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) (LON:REDD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $250.75

Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) (LON:REDD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.75 and traded as high as $271.86. Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) shares last traded at $266.00, with a volume of 292,422 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 251.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 203.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The company has a market capitalization of £654.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 294.12%.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

