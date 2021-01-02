Redd (RDD) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

