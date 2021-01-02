Realio Network Market Cap Reaches $6.29 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Realio Network has a total market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $347,145.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Realio Network token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00003016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00119501 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00167301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00510202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00277457 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018455 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003282 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

Buying and Selling Realio Network

Realio Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

