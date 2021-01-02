REAL (REAL) Price Down 22.3% This Week

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. REAL has a total market capitalization of $501,102.68 and approximately $4,242.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REAL has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One REAL token can currently be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REAL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00039661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00300833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00027971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $573.93 or 0.01955577 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL (REAL) is a token. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.