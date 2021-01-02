Raven Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $3,419.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $3,419.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00028319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00117092 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00163927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.17 or 0.00503833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00272107 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018156 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

