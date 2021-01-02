Rate3 (RTE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $208,441.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $346,822.96 and approximately $208,441.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Coinrail, HADAX and DDEX. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00038878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00280244 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00027459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $594.75 or 0.01942914 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Coinrail, DEx.top, BitForex, ABCC, Hotbit, HADAX, Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.