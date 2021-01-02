Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Get Rambus alerts:

RMBS stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. Rambus has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $42,245.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,452.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,640.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,313 shares of company stock valued at $549,392. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rambus by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.