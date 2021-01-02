Rally (RLY) Price Reaches $0.0765 on Top Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Rally has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $27,323.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Rally token can currently be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00124346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.43 or 0.00543313 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00149508 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00294848 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00048208 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

Rally Token Trading

Rally can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

