Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Health by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,276 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 337,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. 484,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.