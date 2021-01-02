Qwertycoin (QWC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $19,779.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $19,779.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

