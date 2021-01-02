Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives $9.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

QRTEA traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. 3,274,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,867. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 124.6% during the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 9,949,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,699 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 837.2% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,502,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,267 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 280.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,339,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,144 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 5,499.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,297 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 2,360.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,634,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

