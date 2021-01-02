Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Trading Up 5.5%

Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO) shares were up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 121,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 258,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QMCO shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 13,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $84,797.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,650 shares in the company, valued at $921,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $57,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,372 shares of company stock worth $530,929. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 65.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 802,931 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Quantum during the third quarter worth about $2,703,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quantum by 16.2% during the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 77,213 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Quantum during the third quarter worth about $2,325,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Quantum by 13.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

