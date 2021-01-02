Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.21

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.29. Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 2,573,674 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46.

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported GBX (0.49) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.19) ($0.00). Equities analysts predict that Quadrise Fuels International plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

