QASH (QASH) Market Capitalization Tops $11.78 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, QASH has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $11.78 million and approximately $238,467.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00038878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00280244 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00027459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.75 or 0.01942914 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

