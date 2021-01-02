Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) announced a dividend on Friday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

PMM stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

