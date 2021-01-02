Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PMMAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of PMMAF stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.99. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310. Puma has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $116.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.16.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

