ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) will post sales of $150.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.00 million. ProPetro reported sales of $434.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $785.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $772.42 million to $804.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $817.56 million, with estimates ranging from $689.95 million to $999.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PUMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ProPetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PUMP opened at $7.39 on Friday. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $39,000. Resource Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter worth about $83,000.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.