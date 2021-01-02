Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Bitfinex, Huobi and OOOBTC. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $9.59 million and $390,496.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00037337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00261087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014918 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.26 or 0.01851762 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,720,854,034 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,161,496 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Huobi, BitForex, Bitfinex, OOOBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

